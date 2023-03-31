Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 204,000 shares of company stock worth $65,860. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

