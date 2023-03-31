Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of LEV opened at $1.75 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lion Electric by 54.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lion Electric by 196.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

