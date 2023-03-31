Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 88.2% in March

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Limbach by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 71,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

