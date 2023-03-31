Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Liberty Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,394 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

