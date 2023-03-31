LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.