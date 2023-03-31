LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $28.77 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

