LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $166,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 642,414 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 439,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,057,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,581,000.

BITO opened at $17.23 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

