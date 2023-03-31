LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

