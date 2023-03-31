Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,362,917 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 161,042 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,328,491 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,232,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after acquiring an additional 50,435 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

