Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.80

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and traded as low as $10.90. Leatt shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 28,388 shares changing hands.

Leatt Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

