Lantz Financial LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %
MDT opened at $79.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.