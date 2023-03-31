Lantz Financial LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $79.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.