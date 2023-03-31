Lantz Financial LLC Sells 943 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %
BJUN opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June
