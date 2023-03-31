Lantz Financial LLC Sells 943 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BJUN opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

