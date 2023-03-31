Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 93,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after buying an additional 79,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,010,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.53 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.