Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.62%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.