Lantz Financial LLC Invests $272,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

