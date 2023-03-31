Lantz Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow stock opened at $439.63 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.33 and its 200 day moving average is $412.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.
In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
