Lantz Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $439.63 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.33 and its 200 day moving average is $412.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

