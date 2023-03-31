Lantz Financial LLC Has $254,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

CLX stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

