Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 5.4% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

