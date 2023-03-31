Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 1,085,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,596. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

