Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,036. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

