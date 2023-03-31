Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYH stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.77 and its 200 day moving average is $282.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $317.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.