Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Trading Down 1.4%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 13,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 46,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Laird Superfood Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Stories

