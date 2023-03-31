Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Trading Up 3.1%

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 98,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 103,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Labrador Gold in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.55 target price for the company.

Labrador Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that covers an area of 1,598-hectares located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Ashuanipi property consisting of 1,564 Claims in 10 claim blocks covering an area of approximately 391 square kilometers located in Labrador, Quebec; the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

See Also

