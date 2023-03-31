Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.50

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Kuraray Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Kuraray

Kuraray ( OTCMKTS:KURRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

Featured Articles

