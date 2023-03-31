Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.50

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Kuraray Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Kuraray
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.
