Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.01. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 93,341 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Korea Electric Power Trading Down 5.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
