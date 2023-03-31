Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.01. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 93,341 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 88,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 39,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 49.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

