Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Takes $841,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.38. 46,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,925. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

