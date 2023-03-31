Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Kion Group Trading Up 3.2 %

KGX opened at €35.92 ($38.62) on Monday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($87.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.36.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

