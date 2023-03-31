Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Kingsway Financial Services

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,869.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,712 shares of company stock valued at $211,729. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 238,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 145,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFS. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Further Reading

