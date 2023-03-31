Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.52 on April 28th

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Price Performance
Shares of KAY opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £102.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,070.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.30. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.72 ($0.28).
About Kings Arms Yard VCT
