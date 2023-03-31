Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as low as $6.39. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 846 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

