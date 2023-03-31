Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:K opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.23 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

