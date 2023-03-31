Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Underperform

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bankinter Stock Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.72 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.
About Bankinter
Further Reading
