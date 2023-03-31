Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Underperform

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Bankinter Stock Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.72 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

