Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $408.96 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $408.96 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00062334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 462,342,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,336,927 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

