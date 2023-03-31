KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.61

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $6.83. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 408,098 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

