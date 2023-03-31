Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in March

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of JGHAF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
