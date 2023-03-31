JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 3.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $31,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after buying an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,241,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 469,634 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

