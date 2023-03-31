JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 449.50 ($5.52). Approximately 717,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 625,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.50).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 458.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 438.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.34 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -4,146.34%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £16,886.10 ($20,747.14). Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

