JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.58.

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth $254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 26.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 726,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth $18,696,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 11.3% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

