JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.06) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.19) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,086 ($25.63).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,566 ($31.53) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,606 ($32.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,429.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,137.45. The firm has a market cap of £9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,268.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($29.17) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,729.94). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

