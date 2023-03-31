JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $9.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $560.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 342,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,936,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,671,705.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,046,200 shares of company stock worth $17,673,510. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

See Also

