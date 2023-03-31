JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $172.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $93.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 23.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.