JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $172.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
VLO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.25.
Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $93.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
