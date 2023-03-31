JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,500 ($92.15) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($93.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.95) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.86) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.15) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.54). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

