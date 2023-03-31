JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €280.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €229.90 ($247.20) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 52-week high of €236.20 ($253.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €228.05 and a 200-day moving average of €200.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

