JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.25 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.42) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AF. Barclays set a €2.30 ($2.47) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.08) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.6 %

AF opened at €1.63 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €1.65 and a 200-day moving average of €1.45. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.75).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.