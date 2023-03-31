John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Update

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 736,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $94,017 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on JBT. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JBT stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 204,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,426. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.