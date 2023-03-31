JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $1.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

JOANN Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.38. JOANN has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

JOANN Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94,640 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

