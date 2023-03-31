Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.