Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 367 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265,619 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,878,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 286,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,405,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

