Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 398,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

