Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of BA opened at $213.43 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

